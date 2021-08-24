Limited numbers allowed to attend County Championship games

With the Tipperary County Championships getting underway this weekend once again there will be limits on the number of fans allowed to attend the games.

Covid restrictions mean Semple Stadium will be confined to 500 spectators. 240 tickets were allocated to each participating club today.

All other venues are confined to 200 spectators with 90 tickets allocated to each participating club this morning.

The County Board will be complying with the Croke Park guidelines which means they will have gate checkers operating on all Championship gates assisted by official observers.