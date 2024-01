Manager Peter Creedon has announced that Maria Curley will be the captain for the upcoming season.

The Templemore woman has been captain for each of the last two seasons and will be joined in the team leadership role by vice-captain Emma Morrissey of Aherlow.

Tipperary get their season underway on Sunday at 2pm in Lackan GAA as they’re away to Cavan to start their Division 2 league campaign.