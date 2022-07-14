Tipp lose out to Kildare in All Ireland U16 decider

Despite holding a three point half time lead, Tipperary Ladies Under 16 football team endured a second half Kildare blitz that saw them succumb to a ten point defeat at Crettyard Co. Laois last evening in the All Ireland B Final.

Two second half goals in a 5 minute spell turned the tables on the Tipp girls and proved insurmountable as Kildare powered to a deserving win despite a second half, Ciara Shelly, goal for Tipperary.

3-11 to 1-8 the final score.

Meanwhile Cahir played host to the A final last evening in what turned out to be a thriller between Dublin and Cork.

The game went to extra time with the Dubs coming out on top on a scoreline of 4-12 to 3-9.