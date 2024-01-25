Tipp ladies hoping to continue winning League form

The Tipperary ladies footballers are on the road again this weekend.

Peter Creedon’s side started their league campaign last Sunday with a 1-04 to 0-02 win away to Cavan.

This coming Sunday, the Premier travel to Omagh to play a Tyrone team who are coming off a win over Westmeath in their opening game.

The game gets underway at 1.45pm and is to serve as the curtain raiser to Tyrone vs Roscommon in the National Football League.

Speaking on Extra-Time, Tipp selector Tony Smith says a difficult fixture awaits them on Sunday.

“The Tyrone game will be a difficult game because it is above in Omagh and we’ll have to travel up on the Saturday and stay overnight because they’re hoping to play it as a curtain raiser to the men’s game between Tyrone and Roscommon.

“It’s an attractive fixture to us but it’s like all these games, when you have to travel a distance like that and in this case stay overnight, it does make it that little bit more difficult.

“It’s going to be a tough game but if the conditions are better (than against Cavan), I’d hope it would suit us.”