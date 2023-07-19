Tipp Ladies Footballers looking forward to 5th season in Senior ranks

‘A fantastic relief’ is how Tipperary’s win over Waterford last weekend has been described.

The Tipp ladies footballers defeated Waterford in their All-Ireland senior relegation semi-final last Saturday in dramatic fashion.

With the game level after extra-time, Peter Creedon’ s side went on to win a free-taking shootout to retain their senior status.

Tipp selector Tony Smith says it was a great relief to win.

“Of course because look, on the other side of the coin, it’s an awful way to lose but it is such a relief to win and also the fact that ok you have another chance next week if you lost, Waterford are playing Cavan next week but you just didn’t want to go there if you could avoid it at all because you just don’t know what’s going to happen in any one game on the day.

“So it was a fantastic relief to think that we are still senior.

“We were senior in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 so next year will be the fifth year in a row that Tipp are still senior in Ladies (football).”