Tipp hoping to see off Cork challenge

Tipperary will be looking to reach an All-Ireland ladies football quarter-final this weekend.

Peter Creedon’s side travel to Clonakilty to play Cork on Saturday at 2pm.

Both sides have already been beaten by Galway in the group stages, with the winner this weekend earning a quarter-final spot whilst the loser will have to fight relegation.

Tipp and Cork met in the Munster championship earlier this year, with the Rebelettes winning by three points.

Former Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert says Tipp can take confidence from that performance.

“They played them in the Munster championship and they only lost to them by two or three points and it was a game that they could have won as well.

“They will build on that performance and they will take confidence from that.

“Cork would be one of the top ladies football teams in the country so they will build on that confidence that they took from the Munster championship and they will look to try and beat them on Saturday.

“If they don’t win on Saturday they are heading towards a relegation battle.”