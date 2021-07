Despite a promising start there was no joy for Tipp in their opening game of the All Ireland Ladies Football Championship against Cork.

The visitors lead by 2-05 to 1-06 at half time at Sean Treacy Park in Tipp Town.

However a flurry of goals early in the second half changed the game completely in Cork’s favour.

6-14 to 1-10 the final score.

The victory secures Cork a place in the quarter finals following their win over Meath last weekend.