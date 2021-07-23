Tipp facing into vital clash with Meath

Tipperary’s Ladies Footballers are in championship action this evening.

Declan Carr’s side play Meath in Portlaoise at 7.30 in their final All-Ireland group game.

The Premier need a victory to progress to an All-Ireland quarter-final – a draw or a loss will see Tipp having to fight for survival in the relegation playoffs.

Manager Declan Carr says Meath will be “formidable” opponents tonight.

“If we allow them the time they will get numbers back behind the ball and then they’ll come in waves. They’re able to play that game – they’ve done that required amount of training so we’re expecting an unmerciful battle.”

“We also need to get bodies back but we have to attack at pace to break them down or certainly even better still if we can attack with a bit of length as in get the ball and move it longer distances in a shorter space of time.”