The 50th All-Ireland senior Ladies football final takes place at HQ today between Dublin and Kerry.

At half-time, previous winning captains will be introduced to Croke Park spectators in front of the Hogan Stand.

Tipperary have won the title on three occasions including the inaugural title in 1974, which was captained by Kitty Savage (nee Ryan).

Tipp also won in 1975, captained by Margaret Rossiter (nee Carroll) and again in 1980, captained by Josie Bourke (nee Stapleton).