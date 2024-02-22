Smith: Tipp ladies can’t afford to lose any more League games

The Tipperary ladies footballers face an uphill task if they are to progress from Division 2.

Peter Creedon’s side have played four games so far in this year’s National League, beating Cavan and Laois but losing out to both Tyrone and Kildare by a single point.

The Premier sit fourth in the table with games against Donegal, Westmeath and Monaghan remaining.

Tipp selector Tony Smith says they can’t afford any more defeats if they’re to earn a place in the top two.

“We’ve three games left and if we can win those three games and if Tyrone lose two games, then we are in the final, it’s as simple as that.

“There’s lots of ‘ifs’ there but you always live in hope.”