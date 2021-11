Clonmel Commercials take on Templemore on the North Campus pitch in the University of Limerick.

Clonmel come into the final having beaten Thurles Sarsfields in the semi-finals on a score of 8-15 to 0-12 whilst Templemore were 5-6 to 2-4 winners over Fethard in their semi-final.

Throw-in tonight is at 8pm.