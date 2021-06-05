Semple Stadium to host Tipp v Dublin in Ladies Football League

Tipperary welcome All-Ireland champions Dublin to Semple Stadium this evening in the Ladies National Football League.

With Dublin already qualified for the knockout stages, and Tipperary facing a relegation play-off, some experimentation could be expected in this clash.

However, among the changes for Dublin are the addition of AFL stars Lauren Magee and Niamh McEvoy who’ve returned home from Australia,

Speaking on Across The Line here on Tipp FM, former Tipp footballer Niamh Lonergan says the current Tipp side face a tough test this evening.

“They’re going to have it up against them I’m afraid this weekend.”

“Lauren Magee and Niamh McEvoy coming from Australia having played AFL which is quite an intense game – they play everything to 110% standard. I presume they’re going to be doing the same (tonight) because they want to be back in that team. They want to be in the starting 15 so they have a point to prove as well.”