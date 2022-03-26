Presentation Thurles going for All Ireland double

Presentation Thurles are aiming to bring another All-Ireland title home with them this afternoon.

After winning the Junior B camogie All-Ireland last week, they’re in the All-Ireland Junior B Ladies Football final today.

Presentation defeated home town rivals Ursuline Thurles in the Munster final before beating Galway’s Glenamaddy in the All-Ireland semi-final.

They travel to Ballinasloe to take on Loreto Grammar School Omagh at 3pm.

Team news:

Loreto: E Harvey; H McCarney, R Lynch, N McElhatton; E Gallagher, B McBride (capt.), E Teague; S McCrory, E McCrossan; L Wylie, E McCanny, Á Strain; K McCaffrey, G Cassidy, A Gallagher.

Presentation: C Shorley; E Ralph, C Shelly, B Lloyd; L Callanan, L Coppinger, E Carroll; K Ralph, S Maher; A Reddan, G Flanagan, O Maher; A Shelly, C Shelly, E Dwan (capt.).