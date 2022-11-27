Mullinahone set for big day in Croke Park

Mullinahone are through to the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Ladies Football final.

They were taken to extra time in yesterday’s semi-final by Derrygonnelly Harps of Fermanagh.

It finished 2-6 to 1-7 in Callan.

The winning goal came from Lorraine O’Shea who spoke to Tipp FM Sport after the game.

“Unbelievable, it’s probably hard to put into words right at this moment in time – emotions are high.

“A hard fought win – we probably deserved to win. We missed a good few chances at the start of the match but Derrygonnelly were a serious side so just absolutely delighted.”