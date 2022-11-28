Mullinahone through to All-Ireland Club Intermediate Ladies Football final

Mullinahone are through to the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Ladies Football final.

They were taken to extra time in yesterday’s semi-final by Derrygonnelly Harps of Fermanagh.

It finished 2-6 to 1-7 in Callan

The winning goal came from Lorraine O’Shea who spoke to Tipp FM Sport after the game.

“Unbelievable, it’s probably hard to put into words right at this moment in time – emotions are high.

“A hard fought win – we probably deserved to win. We missed a good few chances at the start of the match but Derrygonnelly were a serious side so just absolutely delighted.”