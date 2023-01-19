Moloney relishing return to Tipp camp

Aishling Moloney says she’s really excited to be back in action with the Tipperary ladies football team.

The Cahir native last featured in the Blue & Gold in June of 2021 where she suffered an ACL injury in a game against Dublin.

Aishling would not return to action for almost 15 months but says she is feeling very good at the moment.

Tipperary begin their league campaign this Sunday against Westmeath at 2pm in Fethard Town Park.

Aishling says she’s looking forward to being back in competitive action for Tipp.

“It’s really exciting because I wasn’t involved last year with the team and with Peter (Creedon) and his new management team but I had obviously heard great things about them but even witnessing Peter and his crew first hand it’s been unbelievable.

“I’m just really excited to get started with the team now this year.

“We’ve our first league game now coming up against Westmeath on Sunday so hopefully we can put in a good enough performance ourselves and hopefully we could try get a win, if we could it would be great and it’d get the league off to a good start.”