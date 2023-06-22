Moloney fully committed to Tipp’s All Ireland campaign

Aishling Moloney says she is fully focused on Tipperary until the end of the season.

The Tipperary Senior Ladies football team get their All-Ireland campaign underway this Sunday at 2pm in Templetuohy against Galway.

Cahir native Aishling Moloney, along with Anna Rose Kennedy and Niamh Martin are all joining AFLW sides after the All-Ireland series.

While excited for her move to Australia, Aishling says she will remain committed to Tipperary for this season and beyond.

“It’s a bit surreal that I have the opportunity to go out to Australia, go play the sport and be in that environment but also travel at the same time and I’m just fortunate enough to be in this position.

“I am looking forward to it, it’s probably something that has been in the back of my mind obviously because I find it hard to chop my head between the two sports at the minute but until Tipp is over then I will fully focus on what’s ahead of me with that.

“All the girls in Tipp know where I stand with that and I’m looking forward to going out there, bettering myself and that out there and coming home and helping Tipperary again in January.”