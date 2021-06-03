Former captain says Tipp need to keep spirits up following Waterford defeat

Tipperary need to put last weekend’s defeat to Waterford behind them when they go up against All Ireland champions Dublin in the Ladies National Football League on Saturday.

That’s the view of former Tipp captain Samantha Lambert who admits the Dubs will be formidable opponents for Declan Carr’s side in Semple Stadium.

However speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM she said Tipp need to keep their spirits up.

“That’ll be a tough battle and you could see the physicality and the fitness that Dublin showed in their game against Cork at the weekend.”

“It is a huge task but that’s where we’re going to learn and I think they’ll have to lift the heads once again and drive on for this weekend.”

“Tipp have nothing to lose, absolutely nothing to lose but they need to go out there and give everything and show the heart and determination they always have.”