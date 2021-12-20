Kerry provide first opponents for new Tipp manager Colm Bonnar

Fixture details have been set for the first Munster club and intercounty action of the new year.

Colm Bonnar’s first game as Tipperary manager will be against Kerry in Tralee on Saturday January 8th (2pm) in the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup.

A win in that quarter final would set up a game against Limerick the following weekend.

The Tipperary senior footballers face two games in four days in Group 2 of the McGrath Cup.

They take on Limerick in Rathkeale on Sunday January 9th (2pm), before hosting Kerry at Dr Morris Park on Wednesday January 12th (7pm).

As for club action, Skeheenarinky’s Munster Junior Hurling Final against Cork’s Ballygiblin is fixed for Mallow on Sunday January 9th (1.30pm).

Ballina’s Munster Junior Football Final against Kerry’s Gneeveguilla will take place on the weekend of January 15th and 16th, with no further fixture details set at this stage.

2022 Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup

Quarter-Final – Kerry v Tipperary – Saturday January 8th at 2pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee

Semi-Final – Clare v Waterford – Friday January 14th at 7pm in Sixmilebridge

Semi-Final – Limerick v Tipperary or Kerry – Friday January 14th at 7pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds

Final – Saturday January 22nd

====

2022 McGrath Cup Football

Group 1

Waterford v Clare – Sunday January 2nd at 2pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan

Clare v Cork – Thursday January 6th at 7pm in Miltown Malbay

Cork v Waterford – Tuesday January 11th at 7pm in Páirc Uí Rinn

Group 2

Kerry v Limerick – Wednesday January 5th at 7pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee

Limerick v Tipperary – Sunday January 9th at 2pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale

Tipperary v Kerry – Wednesday January 12th at 7pm in Dr. Morris Park Thurles

Final – Group 1 winners v Group 2 winners – Saturday January 15th

=====

2021 AIB Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship Final

Kilmallock (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford) – Sunday January 9th at 3:30pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

2021 AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Courcey Rovers (Cork) v Kilmoyley (Kerry) – Sunday January 9th at 1:30pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds

2021 AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Final

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Skeheenarinky (Tipperary) – Sunday January 9th at 1:30pm in Mallow

2021 AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Final

Austin Stacks (Kerry) v St. Finbarr’s (Cork) – Sunday January 16th – Venue / Time TBC

2021 AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Final

Na Gaeil (Kerry) v Corofin (Clare) – January 15th / 16th – Venue / Time TBC

2021 AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Final

Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Ballina (Tipperary) – January 15th / 16th – Venue / Time TBC