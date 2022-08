The West Under 19A hurling final takes place this evening.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams take on Clonoulty/Rossmore, with throw-in set for 6.30pm in Golden.

The winner will go into the county series, joining North champions Roscrea and Mid champions Holycross/Ballycahill.

Meanwhile in the South, the Under 19 A hurling semi-final replay between St. Mary’s and Carrick Swan takes place this evening.

Throw-in is at 6.30pm in Ardfinnan.

Mullinahone await the winners in the final.