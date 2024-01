All four quarter-finals are down for decision today in the Munster U19A schools hurling competition.

Last year’s beaten finalists Thurles CBS take on St Flannan’s of Ennis in Meelick at 1pm with the winner playing the winner of Ardscoil Rís and John The Baptist CS Hospital who meet in Kilmallock at the same time.

On the other side of the draw, Nenagh CBS are in Bansha to play CBC Cork at 1pm with the winners taking on either Midleton CBS or Charleville CBS who meet in Mallow at the same time.