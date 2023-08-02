Toomevara hoping to back up win over County Champions with more success

Toomevara will be looking to put in back-to-back performances in the county senior hurling championship.

That’s according to their manager Ken Dunne who’s been speaking following their 3-16 to 0-15 win over county champions Kilruane MacDonaghs.

The Greyhounds top Group 2 following the opening round and will take on Moycarkey-Boris in round two, with all second round fixtures confirmed last night.

Ken Dunne says it will be a competitive group

“Moycarkey, Roscrea, Kilruane and ourselves were all happy when the draws were made I’m sure.

“Moycarkey and Roscrea will be hopeful and confident going in against us but our problem now is to try and put two performances back-to-back.

“It’s something that we’ve struggled with over the past couple of years so that’s our goal now is to get two performances going together and hopefully that will bring a win.”