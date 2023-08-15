Toomevara hoping to avoid preliminary quarter final route

The Tipperary hurling championships are finely poised heading in to round three.

After last weekend’s results in the senior championship, just two teams are guaranteed a top two finish in their group.

Drom-Inch are one of those teams, with the mid side guaranteed to finish top of group one.

The other team guaranteed to progress is Toomevara, who play Roscrea next to see who tops group 2.

Their manager Ken Dunne says avoiding second place and a preliminary quarter-final would be key.

“I think there’s going to be two if not three preliminary quarter-finals so you’d like to top the group and go straight through and avoid one of them.

“There’ll be some good teams in that preliminary quarter-final obviously.

“You don’t want to be going in to that Roscrea game losing, after two good wins you want to be putting three together but Roscrea are going to bring savage competition for us but we are going there with confidence.

“Hopefully we didn’t pick up any injuries and we’ll be ready to go again in two weeks.”