Tipp’s Bryan O’Mara named GAA Higher Education Rising Star Hurling Player of the Year

Bryan O’Mara has been named Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Star Hurling Player of the Year 2022.

O’Mara, who was Man of the Match in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup Final, was outstanding over the course of UL’s journey to the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final.

The Tipperary man also scored four points in the final as UL lifted the trophy for the first time since 2018.

He won the accolade alongside David Clifford, the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Star Football Player of the Year 2022 .

The Rising Star awards for both follow on their selection on the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Star Football and Hurling Teams of the Year in March.

Congratulating David Clifford and Bryan O’Mara, Larry McCarthy President of the GAA said: “The intent and dedication both David and Bryan showed over the course of the Electric Ireland Sigerson & Fitzgibbon Cups is a true sign of how important these competitions are to the players and the GAA.