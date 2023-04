Defending Munster and All Ireland Minor Champions Tipperary have yet to register a win in this year’s provincial campaign.

The Premier County made the trip to Pairc Uí Chaoimh last evening to take on Cork.

The Rebels made it two-wins from two as Barry Walsh scored 1-4 in their 2-13 to 1-8 win over James Woodlock’s side who also lost their opening game away to Clare.

Tipp will look to get back on track when they play host to Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium on April 18th.