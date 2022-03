Tipperary have suffered a major blow ahead of this year’s Munster Hurling Championship.

Seamus Callanan has confirmed that he broke a bone in his hand during a training session on Friday.

The 2019 Hurler of the Year believes Tipp’s first two matches of the Championship against Waterford and Clare may come too soon for a return.

It’s hoped Callanan can return in time for the games with Limerick and Cork in May.