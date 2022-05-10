Tipp unchanged for Munster Minor Hurling Final

By
Pat Murphy
-
Photo © Tipp FM

The Tipperary minor team to play Clare in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship final tomorrow evening has been named.

Manager James Woodlock along with his management team of Conor O’Brien, Cormac McGrath, Brendan Ferris, Damien Ryan and Ray Doyle have made no changes from that which was picked for their semi-final win over Waterford last week.

Throw-in is at 7.30pm on Wednesday at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Lynch Solicitors Clonmel.

The team and subs are:

1 (GK) Eoin Horgan         Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
2 Chris O’Donnell            Ballylooby Castlegrace
3 Aaron O’Halloran          Carrick Swans
4 Jack Quinlan                Fethard
5 Sam O’Farrell               Nenagh Eire Óg
6 Tadhg Sheehan            St. Marys
7 Jack O’Callaghan          Portroe
8 Ciarán Foley                Borrisokane
9 Adam Daly                  Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
10 Conor Martin             Cappawhite
11 Joe Egan                   Moycarkey Borris
12 Paddy Phelan             Upperchurch Drombane
13 Damien Corbett         Gortnahoe Glengoole
14 Tom Delaney             Cahir
15 Paddy McCormack     Borris-Ileigh
16 (GK) Harry                Loughnane Roscrea
17 Senan Butler             Kilsheelan Kilcash
18 Cathal English           Fr. Sheehys
19 Jack Hayes               Moycarkey Borris
20 Keith Loughnane       Durlas Og
21 Darragh McCarthy     Toomevara
22 Evan Morris              Holycross Ballycahill
23 Jamie Ormond          JK Brackens
24 Sam Rowan              CJ Kickhams Mullinahone