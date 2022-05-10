Tipp unchanged for Munster Minor Hurling Final

The Tipperary minor team to play Clare in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship final tomorrow evening has been named.
Manager James Woodlock along with his management team of Conor O’Brien, Cormac McGrath, Brendan Ferris, Damien Ryan and Ray Doyle have made no changes from that which was picked for their semi-final win over Waterford last week.
Throw-in is at 7.30pm on Wednesday at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.
The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Lynch Solicitors Clonmel.
The team and subs are:
1 (GK) Eoin Horgan Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
2 Chris O’Donnell Ballylooby Castlegrace
3 Aaron O’Halloran Carrick Swans
4 Jack Quinlan Fethard
5 Sam O’Farrell Nenagh Eire Óg
6 Tadhg Sheehan St. Marys
7 Jack O’Callaghan Portroe
8 Ciarán Foley Borrisokane
9 Adam Daly Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
10 Conor Martin Cappawhite
11 Joe Egan Moycarkey Borris
12 Paddy Phelan Upperchurch Drombane
13 Damien Corbett Gortnahoe Glengoole
14 Tom Delaney Cahir
15 Paddy McCormack Borris-Ileigh
16 (GK) Harry Loughnane Roscrea
17 Senan Butler Kilsheelan Kilcash
18 Cathal English Fr. Sheehys
19 Jack Hayes Moycarkey Borris
20 Keith Loughnane Durlas Og
21 Darragh McCarthy Toomevara
22 Evan Morris Holycross Ballycahill
23 Jamie Ormond JK Brackens
24 Sam Rowan CJ Kickhams Mullinahone