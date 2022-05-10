Tipp unchanged for Munster Minor Hurling Final

The Tipperary minor team to play Clare in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship final tomorrow evening has been named.

Manager James Woodlock along with his management team of Conor O’Brien, Cormac McGrath, Brendan Ferris, Damien Ryan and Ray Doyle have made no changes from that which was picked for their semi-final win over Waterford last week.

Throw-in is at 7.30pm on Wednesday at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Lynch Solicitors Clonmel.

The team and subs are:

1 (GK) Eoin Horgan Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

2 Chris O’Donnell Ballylooby Castlegrace

3 Aaron O’Halloran Carrick Swans

4 Jack Quinlan Fethard

5 Sam O’Farrell Nenagh Eire Óg

6 Tadhg Sheehan St. Marys

7 Jack O’Callaghan Portroe

8 Ciarán Foley Borrisokane

9 Adam Daly Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

10 Conor Martin Cappawhite

11 Joe Egan Moycarkey Borris

12 Paddy Phelan Upperchurch Drombane

13 Damien Corbett Gortnahoe Glengoole

14 Tom Delaney Cahir

15 Paddy McCormack Borris-Ileigh

16 (GK) Harry Loughnane Roscrea

17 Senan Butler Kilsheelan Kilcash

18 Cathal English Fr. Sheehys

19 Jack Hayes Moycarkey Borris

20 Keith Loughnane Durlas Og

21 Darragh McCarthy Toomevara

22 Evan Morris Holycross Ballycahill

23 Jamie Ormond JK Brackens

24 Sam Rowan CJ Kickhams Mullinahone