Tipp U20 hurlers open Munster campaign against Limerick

The Tipperary U20 hurlers begin their Munster championship campaign this evening.

Brendan Cummins side travel to Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale to play Limerick with throw-in set for 7pm.

Tipp’s starting fifteen features 10 players from the 2022 All-Ireland minor team, who are all underage again next year.

Limerick suffered a two-point defeat to Clare in their opening round game and will be looking to bounce back this evening.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of tonight’s game with thanks to Road Safety, Tipperary County Council.

Cork and Clare meet in SuperValu Pairc ui Chaoimh at 7pm.