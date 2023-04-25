Tipp take on Waterford in final game of 2023 campaign

The Tipp minor hurlers are in action later for the last time this season.

James Woodlock’s side take on Waterford in the Munster championship in Thurles.

Neither team can progress to the knockout stages – however pride will be at stake as Tipp and Waterford have yet to secure a win.

Roscrea’s Harry Loughnane starts in goal for Tipp.

The Holycross Ballycahill duo Jack Lahart and Evan Morris who will be joined in the full back line by Ciaran Byrne of Golden Kilfeacle.

The half-backs are Shane Buckley of Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Oisin O’Donoghue of Cashel King Cormacs and Darragh Linnane from CJ Kickhams.

JK Brackens Jamie Ormond captains the side from midfield where he will be partnered by David Costigan of Moycarkey Borris.

In the half forwards Tipp have Colm Kennedy of Sean Treacys, Sam Rowan of CJ Kickhams and Leigh Loughnane of Roscrea.

Jack Hayes from Moycarkey Borris, Stefan Tobin of Carrick Swans and Holycross Ballycahill’s Robbie Ryan make up the full forward line.

Throw-in is at 7pm in FBD Semple Stadium.

Meanwhile the winner of Limerick’s meeting with Cork will finish top of the table, and qualify automatically for the provincial final.