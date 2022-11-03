Tipp supporters urged to rally round Kilruane MacDonaghs in Munster Championship

Tipperary hurling fans are being urged to make the trip to Waterford on Sunday to support Kilruane MacDonaghs.

The North Tipp side take on Ballygunner in the Munster Club Senior Hurling quarter-final having clinched their first county title since 1985 last weekend.

Reigning All Ireland champions Ballygunner haven’t played in over two months since they won the Waterford title.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time former Tipp manager Mick Ryan said it was a contrasting build up to the provincial championship for Sunday’s opponents.

“It’s a bit unfair to both sides in my view.

“It’s too short for Kilruane MacDonaghs because what shape are those bodies going to be in after two titanic weeks. But I suppose the lay-off for nine weeks for Ballygunner is just huge. But it’s a strategic decision they’ve made down in Waterford.

“These are the reigning All Ireland Champions. Potentially it looks like a David & Goliath type match and particularly with the timing of the game. But I think as many of us Tipp people should get down – make the effort to get into the cars and go down and support Kilruane MacDonaghs. They’re very worthy of our support.”

Throw-in is at 1.30 in Walsh Park on Sunday and Tipp FM will have live commentary