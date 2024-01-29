Tipp senior hurling team ended their preseason on a high

Liam Cahill’s side had a 3-27 to 1-20 victory over Limerick in a challenge game in aid of the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

The game in Semple stadium attracted 3,215 people raising approximately €64.000 for the foundation on ticket sales alone.

Tipp’s goals on the day came from John McGrath who scored two whilst Andrew Ormonde netted the third.

Speaking after the game, Tipperary manager Liam Cahill said it was a worthwhile outing for his squad.

“A decent enough workout. In fairness to Limerick they came here not maybe with many of their key players but they gave a good account of themselves – pressed us hard there for 35 or 40 minutes of the game.

“John Kiely I’d say from his side was very happy with what he has coming behind these key players he has and I was happy as well with a lot of fellows that are maybe just into our squad of late and then a few more established players who just needed game time so I think a good workout for sides.”