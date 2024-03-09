Tipp put unbeaten league run on the line against Limerick

Tonight is not just another game for the Tipperary senior hurlers, according to a former manager.

Ken Hogan is one of many looking forward to tonight’s game between Tipperary and Limerick in the National Hurling League at 7.35pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Both sides are unbeaten across the first three rounds of the competition and have named strong teams for tonight’s clash in Cork,.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, Ken Hogan says Tipperary need to show their intent this evening.

“From our point of view, it’s not just another game.

“I think the Galway game set out a signal of Tipp’s intent and I think we need to do the same on Saturday night.

“What we are looking really for is a performance but I think Liam Cahill will be looking for a bit more, he will be probably looking for a result.

“I think it’s time to set our sights on getting a little bit further in the championship stakes and that will mean defeating the likes of Limerick and consistently being there to fight the battle with them and being competitive right through.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of tonight’s game with thanks to REA Tipperary.