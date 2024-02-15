Tipp players to the fore in Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals

An all-Limerick affair is set for Saturday’s Fitzgibbon Cup final after last night’s semi-final ties.

In a wet and windy Mallow, Mary Immaculate College were 2-18 to 2-12 winners over SETU Waterford with a number of Tipperary natives on the scoresheet.

Cashel’s Devon Ryan scored 3 Frees, Cathal Quinn had two points from play whilst Joe Caesar and Conor Hennessy both chipped in with a point for Mary I.

In the other semi-final, a Killian Sampson point deep in additional time saw UL defeat University of Galway 1-18 to 0-20.

Tipperary and Moyne/Templetouhy marksman Gearoid O’Connor scored 0-06, 0-02 from play for UL who are aiming for three titles in a row.

The final is due to take place on Saturday at 2.45pm in Abbeydorney.