Tipp Minor’s travel to Cork in Munster Minor Hurling Championship

The Tipperary Minor hurlers take on Cork tomorrow evening in the Munster Championship.

The Premier look to get their title defence back on track having lost out to Clare in their opening game last month.

Manager James Woodlock has named his starting 15 for the Leeside trip with Roscrea’s Harry Loughnane in goal.

The full-back line is made up of Sean Nash from St Patrick’s along with the Holycross Ballycahill duo of Evan Morris and Jack Lahart.

Cian Ryan of Moneygall, Oisin O’Donoghue of Cashel King Cormacs and Darragh Linnane of CJ Kickhams make up the half-back line.

Keith Loughnane of Durlas Óg and Shane Buckley from Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams are the midfield pairing.

Moycarkey Borris’ David Costigan, Sam Rowan of CJ Kickhams and captain Jamie Ormond of JK Brackens link up in the half-forward line.

And the full forwards are Adam Ryan of Arravale Rovers, Robbie Ryan of Holycross Ballycahill and Jack Hayes of Moycarkey Borris.

Pairc Uí Chaoimh is the venue for the clash with the Rebels at 7 o’clock on Tuesday evening.