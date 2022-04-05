Tipp minors take on Waterford in Munster Championship

Tipp’s Minor hurlers begin their Munster Championship campaign underway this evening.

They travel to Dungarvan to face Waterford with a 7 o’clock throw-in at the Fraher Field.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM manager James Woodlock said they’ve put in some serious training in preparation for the championship for players that will hopefully be among the stars of the future.

“It’s our job as a management team – my job as manager – to prepare these players to go and represent Tipperary in in the Minor Championship. But not alone that but to send them through to Under 20 next year and please God some of them will go on to represent Tipperary at Senior level.

“And I don’t want any manager looking down and say what was done with these players at minor level – they’re not fully prepared. I want to prepare them – it’s a learning environment in there so they’re all the better for it.”