Tipp Minor’s maintain winning start to Munster Hurling Championship

The Tipperary Minor Hurling team made it two wins from two last night.

The Premier recorded a 3-16 to 2-14 win over Waterford in Fraher Field in their round robin encounter.

First half goals from Adam Ryan, Cillian Minogue and Billy O’Brien saw James Woodlock’s side leading 3-09 to 0-06 at half-time.

The Déise battled back in the second half and reduced the lead to three points but Tipp finished well to make it two consecutive wins.

The Premier have a three week break before their next game, which is at home to Clare on May 2nd.