Tipp Minor hurlers ease past Waterford to book place in Munster final

The Tipperary minor hurlers are through to the Munster final after a comprehensive 3-27 to 0-15 win over Waterford at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles last night.

James Woodlock’s charges played with skill and determination from the off when Paddy McCormack fires over an early point to settle Tipp in to the game.

After that star man Tom Delaney, who helped himself to a 1-12 from play on the night, took over and the Cahir man fired home the first goal just before half time to leave it 1-14 to 0-8 at the break.

Tipp kept the pressure on in the second half and added two further goals through Jack Hayes and Darragh McCarthy to see Waterford off by 21 points in the end.

James Woodlock was jubilant at full time and his charges can now prepare for a Munster final against Clare who beat Cork 2-17 to 1-17 in the other Semi Final.

Tipp go in search of a first title at the grade since 2018 while Clare will be looking to bridge a gap that goes back to 2011.