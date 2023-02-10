Tipp look to secure rare win in Nowlan Park

There’s more than just two league points up for grabs this Sunday when Tipperary and Kilkenny do battle.

That’s according to former Tipperary midfielder Shane McGrath.

Liam Cahill’s charges head to Nowlan Park in the National Hurling League to take on Kilkenny on Sunday at 1.30pm.

The Premier’s last win over Kilkenny in Nowlan Park came back in 2008, with Tipp losing the last seven meeting at Kilkenny’s ground.

Shane McGrath believes that this will add to Tipperary’s motivation come Sunday.

“I just think, whether the two points are up for grabs or not, all that aside, I think this is maybe bigger than a league game for Tipp maybe.

“I think Liam Cahill will know this and will stress this with the group that we have not won a match down there going on fifteen years.

“That definitely has to be a motivator for Tipp going down there this week.

“I also think we’re good enough to do it and we’re in a good place to do it but I just think the fifteen year thing has to be a driving force for the boys on Sunday.”

