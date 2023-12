Tipperary fixtures have been confirmed for the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

The preseason tournament gets underway next month with Tipperary in Group B alongside Waterford and Kerry.

Liam Cahill’s men will begin the new year with a trip to Fraher Field in Dungarvan to play Waterford on Sunday January 7th at 2pm.

The following Sunday, January 14th at 2m in Nenagh, the Premier take on Kerry with the final scheduled for January 21st.