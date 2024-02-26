Tipp hurlers maintain unbeaten run in League

Tipperary made it three wins from three in the National Hurling League on Saturday.

Liam Cahill’s men defeated Westmeath in FBD Semple Stadium on a full time score of 3-25 to 2-21.

Two first half goals from Mark Kehoe saw the Premier stretch the lead and while Westmeath did reduce the deficit to 4 points late on, a goalmouth scramble led to Tipp’s 3rd goal in injury time.

David Williams scored 2-12 for the visitors but had his second half penalty saved from Rhys Shelly.

Tipp manager Liam Cahill was impressed with the resilience shown by Westmeath.

“They continued to stick to their game plan and worked really, really hard. You know they were impressive at times – asked a lot of questions of us especially in the air and our ability to win high ball, dirty ball in the air I suppose.

“Yeah, asked us a lot of questions and I suppose we missed a few chances alright but I suppose at the end just delighted to get out with the win the way things were going down the home straight.”

Next up for Tipperary is a trip to the Gaelic Grounds to play Limerick on Saturday March 9th.