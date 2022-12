The fixtures have been made for the 2023 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

Tipperary have been drawn into Group 1 alongside Waterford and Clare.

Up first for Liam Cahill’s side is a trip to Fraher Field to play Waterford on Tuesday January 3rd at 7pm.

Five days later, Tipp take on Clare in Nenagh on Sunday January 8th at 1.30pm.

The team that finishes top takes on the winners of group 2 (Kerry, Cork, Limerick) on Sunday January 22nd.