Tipp host Waterford in provincial U20 hurling clash

Brendan Cummins has named his team for this evenings Munster U20 Hurling Championship clash between Tipp and Waterford.

The Premier County go into the game on the back of a win, a draw and a defeat so far and lie 3rd in the table.

Clonoulty Rossmore’s Jason O’Dwyer starts in goal this evening.

His clubmates Danny Slattery and Robert Doyle will link up with Luke Shanahan of Upperchurch Drombane in the full back line.

The half backs are Cathal Quin of Cashel King Cormacs, Joe Caesar of Holycross Ballycahill and Conor McKelvey of Silvermines.

James Morris of St Mary’s and captain Daragh Stakelum of Thurles Sarsfields make up the midfield pairing.

In the half forward line Tipp have Sean Keneally of Moneygall, Eddie Ryan of Borris-Ileigh and Golden Kilfeacle’s Jack Leamy.

Up front it’s Peter McGarry from St Marys, Tony Cahill of Drom & Inch and Ronan Connolly of Cashel King Cormacs.

Throw-in this evening is at 7.30 in FBD Semple Stadium.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Coláiste Phobal – Roscrea College of Further Education.