Tipperary finished their Munster Minor Hurling campaign with a win.

The Premier played host to Waterford at FBD Semple Stadium last night coming out on top with an 8 point margin.

It finished Tipp 1-20 Waterford 1-12

Meanwhile Cork finished top of the table, securing a provincial final place in the process.

They beat Limerick 20-points to 1-14 last evening.

The defeat means Limerick must go to Clare in next week’s semi-final.