Tickets at a premium for Tipp – Offaly clash

There’s expected to be huge demand for tickets for next weekends All Ireland Senior Hurling preliminary quarter final between Tipp and Offaly.

The game will take place at Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore on Saturday afternoon.

The winner will go on to play Galway in the All Ireland quarter-final on June 24th.

On last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM County Board PRO Jonathan Cullen outlined the ticket situation.

“Adults are €25, students and OAP’s are €20 and then children are €5 – so just to be aware of that then that children do need a ticket for this game and they do need to be accompanied by an adult.

“It’s general admission to the stadium so in other words you’re not guaranteed a seat really so you have to be there in time to make sure that you get a seat in the stand. Other than that you may be in the terraces or the far side of O’Connor Park is a terraced area as well. Just for people to note that as well….I’m sure there’s going to be a big crowd heading from Tipperary and from Offaly as well.”