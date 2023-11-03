Team spirit a key part of Kiladangan success

Tipp Senior Hurling Champions Kiladangan are turning their attention to the Munster Championship.

Having won just their second county title in a thrilling victory over Sarsfields in a replay last weekend the North Tipp side will now fly the flag for the Premier at provincial level.

They take on Clonlara of Clare in the semi-final on Sunday fortnight.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time on Tipp FM Kiladangan chairman Art Flannery said the club was about much more than just their Senior team.

“We have great people involved in the club and what’s important as well is the players themselves – every player that you have is important and I think we try and do as good a job there as we can and keep lads motivated, keep lads involved. It doesn’t matter if you’re on the Senior team or on the Junior C team – every player that we have is important to the club and what they contribute to the club.

“And I think as well that the players enjoy it – I think when you have that and you have a good bond between not just the Senior team but through all the other teams as well – I think then lads enjoy it and they’ll turn up.”