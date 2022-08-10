Second round games in County Senior Hurling Championship refixed

The County Senior Hurling Championship fixture list has been revised after last weekend’s games were called off following the tragic death of Dillon Quirke on Friday evening.

The Competitions Control Committee met last evening to discuss the situation and have confirmed that the remaining Round 2 games will now take place on the weekend of August 20th and 21st.

On Saturday, 20th Holycross Ballycahill go up against Toomevara in Group 3. Throw-in is at 4 o’clock on FBD Semple Stadium.

Later that evening at 7 o’clock in Dolla, Kiladangan and Éire Óg Annacarty meet in group 4.

Then on Sunday, 20th Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs face off in Group 1. Throw in is at 12.30 at The Ragg.

The first of a double-header in FBD Semple Stadium gets underway at 2.30 when JK Brackens go up against defending champions Loughmore Castleiney in Group 4. That’s followed at 4.15 by Drom & Inch versus Thurles Sarsfields in Group 2.

Also in that group Borris Ileigh and Templederry Kenyons meet in Nenagh at 3.30pm.

The county hurling finals have been pushed back from the 9th to 23rd October