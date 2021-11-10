Sars in search of 37th Tipp senior title

The countdown is nearly over to the showpiece in the Tipperary club hurling calendar.

Thurles Sarsfields meet Loughmore-Castleiney in the Dan Breen Cup final this Sunday at Semple Stadium, in a double header which also features the O’Riain Final between Templederry and Killenaule.

It’s only the second County Final meeting between the two Mid sides, with Thurles winning the previous encounter by eight points in 2014.

Thurles go in search of a 37th county title, but manager Mark Dowling says their rich history won’t be a key focus in preparations.

“There’s huge tradition in there, and it’s all around the place. But for us, it’s important to concentrate on what we’re doing and not to get tied up on what’s happened before and what’s to come after this group.

“Each group, each year has to focus on trying to achieve for themselves and worry about what they can do on the pitch.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of the Dan Breen final with thanks to Kevin O’Leary Opel Group, Clonmel.