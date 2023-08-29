Ryan: Sars could go all the way

The preliminary quarter-final draws will be made this evening in the Tipperary senior hurling championship.

North champions Nenagh Éire Óg along with West winners Clonoulty/Rossmore will be drawn against the group runners up.

Mullinahone, Roscrea, Holycross/Ballycahill and Thurles Sarsfields make up the second placed teams.

Sarsfields booked their spot in the knockout stages with a 2-19 to 1-10 win over Borrisileigh on Sunday.

All-Ireland winning manager with Tipperary Michael Ryan says Sarsfields are a team other clubs will be hoping to avoid.

“By in large they are a disciplined team, they get more frees than they give and in Aidan McCormack they have an excellent free taker.

“They have all the ingredients here to go all the way so they’re certainly up there.

“It’s obvious they’re up there, they’re up there in the last eight now but nobody will want to draw them in the next round.”