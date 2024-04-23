Ryan: Every team in Ireland looking forward to taking on Limerick

Tipperary make their entry into the Munster Senior Hurling Championship next Sunday.

Liam Cahill’s side must travel to the Gaelic Grounds to take on 4-in-a-row winning All-Ireland champions Limerick, with throw-in set for 4pm.

The sides drew when they met in FBD Semple Stadium in last year’s championship whilst Limerick won by a point when the sides met in the league this year.

Tipperary selector TJ Ryan says every team will be going all out to beat the reigning champions.

“You’re putting your best foot forward now in every game in the Championship. The players that are available to you, the best team possible, you’ll be putting out in every game. So the Limerick game will definitely won’t be holding back – no county will be holding back.

“People are of the assumption that you’re going to hold players until the week after – that’ll never work. You have to go out and put your best foot forward every day you’re hurling. Every team in Ireland I think are looking forward to taking on Limerick and see what way they can come around beating them.”