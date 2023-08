Fixtures have been confirmed for the final round of group games in the county hurling championships.

In round three, both games in the one group will be played at the same time.

Among the eye-catching fixtures, is a double header of senior games in Semple Stadium on Sunday August 27th with Borris-Ileigh vs Thurles Sarsfields followed by Loughmore/Castleiney vs Upperchurch-Drombane.